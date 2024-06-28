Von der Leyen may still need Meloni to secure second term as European Commission chief

Meloni may still be kingmaker

Sources: Politico , The Parliament

Von der Leyen clinched the Commission presidency by just nine votes in 2019, but she may be squeezed further this time: Insiders expect at least 10% of her coalition bloc to either rebel or abstain in the secret ballot, Politico reported. That means Meloni could play kingmaker by giving von der Leyen a significant number of MEP votes, though choosing the Italian nationalist over the Greens would risk hurting von der Leyen’s chances of securing liberal and center-left support, The Parliament noted. Meanwhile, instability across the EU could act as a “disciplining force” on MEPs harboring second thoughts about another von der Leyen term, who may not want to create another political crisis by rejecting her, the director of the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center argued.