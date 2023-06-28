Zelenskyy: It's time to 'finally' legalize medical marijuana in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged lawmakers in his country to legalize medical marijuana on Wednesday.

"We must finally honestly legalize cannabis-based medicine for everyone who needs it, with the relevant scientific research and controlled Ukrainian manufacturing," Zelenskyy told Ukraine's parliament, according to Pravda.

Zelenskyy previously voiced support for the idea during his campaign for president, and last year his government pushed the idea as a way to help people suffering physically and mentally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.