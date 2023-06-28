What a Chinese heat wave means for the world

One of my fondest memories of growing up in Shanghai was eating watermelon slices on sweltering July evenings outside my home as a treat. On a recent trip, I ate watermelon in May , when temperatures had already surpassed 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). In a nutshell, that summarizes the challenge facing Chinese authorities: The country is much hotter, for much longer, meaning residents of China — far wealthier than when I was young, and so more able to access power-hungry air conditioning — consume much more electricity.

On a macro level, demand has massively increased: economic growth, industrial expansion, and the impacts of climate change have hugely ramped up electricity usage. At the same time, supply is under threat, particularly in China’s southwest, which gets around 80% of its power generation from hydro. A study found that human-caused climate change has made droughts in China — and other parts of the northern hemisphere in 2022 — at least 20 times more likely.

Southwest China is hugely important not just because it is a key manufacturing hub for EV batteries, aluminum, and solar panels, but because it supplies power to other parts of China in a state-led arrangement. When Sichuan had difficulties keeping the lights on last summer, it was still sending electricity to eastern Chinese provinces, such as Shanghai. Yunnan had to do the same for other southern provinces, such as Guangdong, China’s economic engine.

Although last summer’s factory closures made headlines globally, it is hard to disaggregate how much of an impact they had on the Chinese and global economy because China was still under tough COVID-19 restrictions at the time and Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine was only a few months in. But for supply chains in China and further afield, the potential power shortfall could be a major issue.