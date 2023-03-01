Why China keeps building coal power plants

China permitted more new coal power capacity in 2022 than any year since 2015, and all signs indicate that the surge will continue this year.

It OKed 106 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity last year, equivalent to two large coal power plants per week, and a fourfold increase from 2021, according to data published this week.

That’s about half of the U.S.’s total coal capacity.

Analysts expect the spike to stretch into 2023. At least 60 GW of coal power capacity could be permitted this year, one told me.