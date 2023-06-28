Insights: Why Macron condemning fatal police shooting of teen is rare

Video of the incident uploaded to social media shows the victim, identified as Nahel M, being shot point blank in his car after he reportedly failed to stop during a traffic check.

Police claimed the officer fired in self-defense after the victim tried running him over, but videos on social media appeared to contradict this claim.

The teen's mother later uploaded a TikTok calling on French people to protest against police brutality.

The officer who fired his gun is now under investigation for homicide.