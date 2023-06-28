Microsoft opens new front in cloud wars with OpenAI’s help

Microsoft likely noticed the traction that Oracle has gotten on its cloud computing message.

AD

Oracle is working with Cohere, a provider of foundational AI models, and has partnered with computing company Nvidia to promise a cheaper and more open option than those of its competitors.

“In the cloud, since you pay by the minute, if you run twice as fast — and we do — you pay half as much,” Oracle chairman Larry Ellison told analysts earlier this month.

For all the attention AI has gotten lately, the biggest impact won’t come until large companies start implementing it on a massive scale, an effort that, for now, is taking place largely on the cloud.

Large language models and other kinds of generative AI have upended the cloud computing landscape. Every major business is scrambling to tap into those powerful models, fearing that if they don’t, they might be left behind. And the fastest and easiest way to do that is through cloud providers.

In the past, there have been two main categories of cloud customers: Large, deep-pocketed entities that employ huge IT staffs to run complex cloud operations and smaller to medium-sized businesses that use the cloud for simple applications that the cloud providers largely manage.

AD

Companies like Google and Oracle are betting they can use AI to open up a new category of customer: One that can use language interfaces like ChatGPT to run complex cloud operations with fewer resources. Googles Duet AI cloud product is aimed pretty squarely at that customer.

Oracle encourages its customers to use different cloud services for different needs, known as a “multi-cloud” approach. And while Google and Microsoft also support multi-cloud, Oracle appears to have embraced that philosophy in its AI strategy. Instead of developing mainly proprietary, in-house models, it’s working with outside providers like Cohere.

The revelation that OpenAI is training specifically on Azure products is a sign of how fast-moving and competitive the cloud industry has become.

It’s not enough just to have the best AI models available. Companies also need to hand customers the key to the cloud on a silver platter.

This is also a sign of where consumer internet products are heading. If something as complex as cloud computing can be transformed by natural language AI, then everything is going to go in that direction.

AD

Clicking, navigating, and searching knowledge bases will soon become unacceptable “friction” for consumers. If companies can’t offer their products with natural language interfaces with a zero learning curve, they won’t be able to compete for long.