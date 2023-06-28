Insights: White House considers new AI chip curbs on China

The new restrictions would impact U.S. chip makers like Nvidia that have redeveloped some of its products to circumvent the original 2022 export controls, the Journal reports. Nvidia and other chip makers saw their stocks dip following the announcement, CNBC reported, with Chinese tech firms also taking a hit.

The revelations come as Washington is attempting to temper hostile relations with Beijing, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken having just visited top leaders in China and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen due in China next month.

We've curated smart insights on what tightening export controls would mean for China's capacity to develop artificial intelligence.