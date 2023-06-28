Expert Views: The White House pitches 'Bidenomics'

U.S. President Joe Biden will make a major pitch Wednesday that his economic policies are working, promoting what the White House calls "Bidenomics" during an address in Chicago.

The rebrand sums up Biden's recent legislative accomplishments and focuses on the idea that the government should invest in the economy "from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down," according to the White House.

We’ve curated insightful analysis on what Biden's latest pitch means, and how it could impact the 2024 election.