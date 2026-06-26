Exclusive / US releases powerful Anthropic model Mythos to some US companies

The Scoop
The US government Friday lifted its block on Anthropic’s powerful Claude Mythos 5 AI model, allowing the company to release it to more than 100 US institutions, including major companies and government agencies.
The decision, in a letter sent Friday afternoon to Anthropic, is a major de-escalation in the confrontation between the Trump Administration and one of the world’s most valuable private companies. Two weeks ago the administration imposed export controls on Mythos, leading to a shut down of the model and its cousin Fable 5 after warnings from Amazon and other companies that they could be “jailbroken” for malicious purposes.
The letter is silent on Fable 5, a weaker version of Mythos that was briefly the most powerful AI model widely available to consumers. People close to the talks said they are moving toward releasing Fable as well, though that timeline is unclear.
“I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote to Anthropic’s chief compute officer Tom Brown Friday, citing “significant progress” in the intense, daily talks between the government and the company since the block went into effect.
“Anthropic has committed to work with the U.S. government on protocols and standards and releases” for its models, Lutnick wrote.
The move comes the same day that Anthropic’s leading competitor, OpenAI, released its latest model, GPT-5.6, to a short list of government-approved partners.
Under the new Anthropic arrangement, “a license will no longer be required to export, reexport, or in-country transfer (including deemed exports and reexports) the Claude Mythos 5 Model to entities identified in Annex A to this letter and their foreign national employees, or to Anthropic’s foreign national employees.”
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Lutnick’s letter marks the beginnings of a new regulatory regime that gives the US government control over the release of frontier AI models. Though the leaders of frontier labs have bridled at the possibility of losing time in the intense global AI race, Commerce Department spokesman Benno Kass cited the speed with which the government acted to address its concerns about Anthropic.
“In just two weeks, we have worked diligently to ensure America remains the global leader in AI while safeguarding our security,” Kass said.
The framework for overseeing AI is being built on the fly, and many users of the powerful tools — from non-US governments and companies to consumers — remain in the dark as to when they will get access to Mythos and Fable. European officials and other US allies have expressed frustration at their new dependence on decisions in Washington.
As Semafor first reported, the US expressed concern that Mythos had been released to partners too closely linked to China, reportedly referring to a South Korean telecommunications provider.