SCOTUS limits courts’ ability to block Trump’s birthright citizenship plan

Updated Jun 27, 2025, 12:14pm EDT
Olga Urbina carries baby Ares Webster as demonstrators rally on the day the Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments over U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to broadly enforce his executive order to restrict automatic birthright citizenship.
Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters

The US Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a major win by limiting the power of lower courts to block his controversial plan to end birthright citizenship in the country.

In a 6-3 decision, the court limited the use of nationwide injunctions by federal judges to pause the president’s executive orders; this judicial tool is often used by lower courts to block both parties’ policies.

Judges in several states had temporarily blocked Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship — a key tenet of his immigration agenda — after it faced multiple legal challenges. Trump hailed the ruling Friday as a “great win,” with his attorney general saying it would stop “rogue judges” from striking down Trump’s policies.

Paige Bruton
