SCOTUS limits courts’ ability to block Trump’s birthright citizenship plan

The US Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a major win by limiting the power of lower courts to block his controversial plan to end birthright citizenship in the country.

In a 6-3 decision, the court limited the use of nationwide injunctions by federal judges to pause the president’s executive orders; this judicial tool is often used by lower courts to block both parties’ policies.

Judges in several states had temporarily blocked Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship — a key tenet of his immigration agenda — after it faced multiple legal challenges. Trump hailed the ruling Friday as a “great win,” with his attorney general saying it would stop “rogue judges” from striking down Trump’s policies.