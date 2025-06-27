US Supreme Court backs Maryland parents on LGBTQ book opt-out

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of religious rights on Friday, siding with parents who objected to LGBTQ-themed books included in the elementary school curriculum by a Maryland county.

The case centered on whether the school infringed on the religious rights of parents by refusing to allow their children to opt out of reading LGBTQ storybooks in the classroom.

In a 6-3 vote, the court backed the plaintiffs’ claim that the school violated their First Amendment right to direct their children’s religious upbringing, and that it forced them into an “impossible choice” between religious obedience and public education.

The Supreme Court, which holds a 6-3 conservative majority, has often shown support for religious liberty claims. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.