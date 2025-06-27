Steve Inskeep on NPR cuts, Iran, and radio’s place in the podcast era

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Steve Inskeep has one of the most recognizable names and voices in the country, greeting millions of Americans every morning since the 2000s. This week, Ben and Max bring on the Morning Edition host to talk about NPR’s battle with the Trump administration, the role of public radio in an overcrowded media landscape, and why local journalism matters more than ever.

They also discuss the conflict in Iran – a place that Steve has been to 6 times as a reporter – and whether Americans are less informed about global politics now than they were at the start of his career.





