Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is launching an effort to address the economic consequences of rapidly advancing AI technology, after CEO Dario Amodei made dire predictions about job losses and a massive spike in unemployment.

On Friday, the company will kick off the Anthropic Economic Futures Program, which will bolster research on the impacts of AI and encourage new proposals on how to mitigate the downsides.

Amodei has been outspoken about the potential fallout of AI, including the risks to humanity. More recently, he predicted AI would eliminate 50% of entry-level white collar jobs within five years, which has upset the Trump administration, given its focus on incentivizing innovation to compete against China.

“We just really want to catalyze more people to be thinking about this, studying this,” said Sarah Heck, Anthropic’s head of policy programs and partnerships. “This is really a wide call for people thinking creatively about how we can study the broad effects of AI.”

Large tech companies like Google and Microsoft now say about a quarter of their inhouse code is produced by AI models, and some companies have begun to hire fewer software developers, in part because their current developers can do more with less. Anthropic’s AI models are a favorite for software developers and power AI coding startups like Cursor, Replit and others.

The goal of the Economic Futures Program is to glean more information on how AI is affecting the broader global economy and labor market. An in-house team of economic experts at Anthropic plan to award 20 to 50 global research grants of up to $50,000 each, and provide free access to Anthropic’s AI products to assist in the analysis.

Heck said a few areas that researchers might look at are AI’s effect on gross domestic product, how quickly the technology is being adopted, and whether the labor market is already changing as a result.

The program will also establish new forums for researchers and policymakers to develop ideas on how to prepare for the eventual onslaught of AI. This fall, Anthropic plans to host a conference in Washington, DC, and Europe to present and discuss those plans.