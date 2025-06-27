‘Like yogurt, not wine’: Senate GOP rushes to wrap megabill

If Senate Republicans can close up all their outstanding issues on Trump’s megabill, expect them to vote basically immediately.

“This bill is like yogurt, not wine,” one senator told Semafor.

Senate Republicans are racing to write language on Medicaid that can help both comply with the parliamentary rules and get 50 votes, after the parliamentarian ruled their first approach didn’t pass muster.

“A lot of this is fluid,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

It’s a distinct challenge, as Trump’s criticisms of the Senate’s approach shifts Republicans like Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., back towards the House’s gentler treatment of Medicaid cuts. And that’s one of many outstanding issues.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Medicaid negotiations are “still ongoing” but expressed confidence he can keep things on track. The first vote? “Whenever we can get to it,” he said.