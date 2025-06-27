Tech companies are missing revenue as 97% of consumers use AI for free: report

Roughly 1.8 billion consumers have used AI tools, a third of whom do so daily. But almost all of them are using the products for free, according to a report from Menlo Ventures released Thursday. That leaves a huge amount of untapped revenue for AI companies that must pay off hundreds of billions in capital expenditures to build out their AI footprints.

There are a few avenues they can tap to convert users, said Menlo’s ​​Shawn Carolan, who invests in consumer tech. Developing assisted memory features — as well as the ability for AI to access accounts and conduct transactions on a user’s behalf — makes premium subscriptions more attractive to individuals who might otherwise switch products when they run out of free credits. Menlo’s estimates assume that if the 1.8 billion AI users paid a $20 average monthly subscription, the market should be $432 billion — not today’s $12 billion, or 3% of the total.

“But I think the biggest opportunity is: How do you continue to have the service be free for the end user, and monetize it in alternative ways?” he said. Affiliate fees and targeted advertisements are the answer here — the latter of which he said “can be way better” with AI due to the level of specificity users search with and the historical data tech companies have on their users.