Israel blocks aid deliveries to Gaza

Israel blocked aid deliveries to northern Gaza after claiming goods were being stolen by Hamas.

Although some aid is still entering from the south, food availability remains hugely insufficient, with virtually the entire population of the strip at risk of famine: A UN spokesperson this week called Gaza “the hungriest place on earth.”

Israel’s moves have drawn condemnation domestically and abroad: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, one of the fiercest critics of the Israeli offensive, described the situation in Gaza as a “genocide.” Even when aid does get through, collecting it remains a life-risking endeavor for Gazans. Hundreds have been killed at distribution hubs, many of them shot by Israeli forces.