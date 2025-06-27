DRC, Rwanda set to sign peace deal

The foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are due to sign a deal to end a deadly years-long conflict.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel militia launched an offensive three years ago on eastern DRC, capturing two key cities alongside prized mining operations, causing thousands of deaths and displacing millions.

The US has pushed both sides to end the fighting as it seeks to secure a mining agreement with the DRC, which holds the biggest reserves of some minerals critical for batteries and green energy technology. However questions remain over whether a deal can hold: Even if Rwanda withdraws its troops, “the M23 rebels, who claim to act independently, may not follow,” The Economist wrote.