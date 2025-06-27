African blockchain currency exchange aims to break dollar dominance

A payments company backed by African political leaders has launched a blockchain-based marketplace for trading local currencies, in a bid to make it easier for companies to repatriate their profits and reduce the continent’s dependence on the dollar in regional trade.

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), a company set up by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and endorsed by the African Union in 2019, publicly launched the exchange this week after testing it in a year-long pilot program. PAPPS partnered with Interstellar, a Cameroon-headquartered blockchain infrastructure company, to create the exchange.

Demand for the marketplace comes from international companies that do business across Africa and struggle to move money, said PAPSS chief executive Mike Ogbalu III, who spoke to Semafor on the sidelines of Afreximbank’s annual meeting in Nigeria. The roughly 80 companies that trialled the service include multinational insurance companies who operate in multiple African countries and often can’t access foreign exchange to repatriate their earnings, Ogbalu told Semafor.

Interstellar’s CEO Ernest Mbenkum said the company plans to enable the buying and selling of regulated African currency stablecoins — like Nigeria’s cNGN — on the exchange in the near future.