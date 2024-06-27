Why French sports stars are urging voters to avoid ‘extremes’ in upcoming elections

History of racism in French sport heightens tension

Sources: Politico , The Athletic , The Guardian

There is a long-standing tension between France’s far-right parties, with their hostile stance toward immigration, and French football, which often relies on players of African origin for its global prowess, Politico noted. Jean-Marie Le Pen and his National Front (which later became the now poll-leading National Rally party led by his daughter Marine) were known for their “disapproval” of the multicultural French football team. During the 2006 World Cup, Le Pen controversially suggested the French team lacked support at home because of their origin. And in 2002, then superstar player Zinedine Zidane was targeted by the Front National because of his Algerian origin.