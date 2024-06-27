US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho to continue, for now

Legal battle could get more complicated under a second Trump term

Sources: NBC News , CNN , The Hill , The Associated Press

If former US President Donald Trump wins reelection, his administration could shift course from President Joe Biden’s and argue that the federal law in question does not conflict with state abortion laws. Vice President Kamala Harris warned that “a second Trump term would make matters even worse,” because he could ban abortion nationwide. (Trump has said he would not do so, but liberals are skeptical.) Regardless of a new federal ban, some Democratic advisers have warned that Trump would “almost certainly” get to appoint two more Supreme Court justices during a second term, which could further imperil abortion rights because the justices left themselves open to hearing future arguments on the issue that could have a broader impact.