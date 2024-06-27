rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Jun 27, 2024, 6:13pm EDT

Kenya, Bolivia reveal austerity’s tie to unrest

Reuters/Sara Aliaga
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Deadly protests in Kenya and a failed coup in Bolivia this week reveal the “dangers posed by faltering economies and punishing austerity measures,” Reuters wrote. During the pandemic, many low-income countries faced economic catastrophe and debt default. Now, these governments are feeling “delayed fiscal pain,” an analyst said. Bolivia, whose president thwarted the coup, is contending with dollar shortages, soaring borrowing costs, and a “junk” credit rating. Meanwhile, more than 20 people died in Kenya during protests over now-rescinded tax hikes designed to cut the country’s budget deficit and borrowing. “The question is whether this is the canary singing the warning to the government, and to the IMF, as to how much fiscal austerity can be packed into one year,” the analyst added.

Semafor Logo
AD