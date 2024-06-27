Israelis stage mass protests against Netanyahu as calls for him to go gain momentum

Netanyahu’s woes at home and abroad

Sources: The Washington Post , The New Arab , Al Jazeera

Netanyahu is now at war on many fronts, both at home and abroad, a columnist noted in The Washington Post. They could be linked: His earlier criticism of US President Joe Biden for supposedly withholding weapons from Israel may have been designed “to strengthen his political stature as an opponent of foreign meddling” domestically, a Middle East scholar told The New Arab, as well as shift the blame somewhere else, another added. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s ongoing US visit may be an attempt to undermine Netanyahu a month before his own visit to Washington, opening up the space for him to take on the premier upon returning home, Al Jazeera’s Middle East editor wrote.