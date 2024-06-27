India probes Foxconn, Apple’s iPhone maker

India’s government is investigating Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that makes most of Apple’s iPhones, for allegedly refusing to hire married women at a factory. A Reuters investigation found women were turned away from the company’s Chennai plant because they were assumed to have too many family responsibilities and thus less available for work, “risk factors” that made them less desirable hires, one former HR executive said. Indian law forbids such discrimination; Foxconn denied it discriminated against workers. The company has rapidly expanded in India as Apple seeks to decouple its supply chain from China amid growing US-Sino tensions, particularly over Taiwan and tech.