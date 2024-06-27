In becoming India’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi gains legitimacy as well as power

Gandhi may have ditched his ‘unserious’ image once and for all

Sources: The Economist , The Times of India , The Economic Times , BBC

Gandhi has long been regarded as “unserious, spoilt, and ill-suited to politics,” as The Economist put it in 2023 — a line used by his opponents ahead of India’s election last month, The Times of India reported. But Gandhi’s Congress party nearly doubled its seat tally in June, a moment that could be his political “coming of age” as a credible challenger to Modi, The Economic Times wrote. Alongside the privileges that come with being an opposition leader, Gandhi’s words will “carry more weight and impact,” and the BJP will no longer be able to so easily dismiss him, the outlet said. But Gandhi’s mettle will finally be tested, too, as the one responsible if and when things go wrong, a political commentator told the BBC.