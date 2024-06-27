EU set to reimpose tariffs on Ukraine, a potential sign of tough talks ahead

Hundreds of billions of Euros at play over agricultural policy

Sources: Euractiv , Politico , Reuters

The EU’s agricultural policy is the bloc’s largest budget item, worth more than €55 billion per year. As Ukraine has a quarter of the farmland in Europe, it would become the single biggest recipient of agricultural funding if it joins the bloc. Some lawmakers have called for the union’s agricultural policy to be reworked to stop it getting in the way of EU accession, although one EU parliamentarian said there was currently “no vision” for how to solve the problem. One Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv could be willing to forego the agrarian subsidies if necessary, although Ukraine’s official line is that “the rules should be the same for everyone.”