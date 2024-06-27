China to set future economic agenda

China’s top leaders will meet next month to set the course for the country’s economic strategy for the next several years. The much-delayed “Third Plenum” gathering, which only happens about once every five years, will run from July 15 to 18, officials said Thursday. Analysts expect a rollout of measures that support leader Xi Jinping’s goal of bolstering China’s tech sectors, including robotics and artificial intelligence. But stronger action will be needed to revive China’s economy, from consumer stimulus to tax cuts to fiscal reforms, The Economist wrote. Otherwise, it is possible “that the meeting will only highlight the gap between the party’s lofty rhetoric and its disappointing actions.”