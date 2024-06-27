rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Jun 27, 2024, 8:17pm EDT

Biden, Trump square off in first debate

Marco Bello/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in the first 2024 presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday.

Though the pair are the least-liked major party presidential candidates in decades, more than 70% of voters still plan to tune in.

It is a historic moment in many ways, but its timing stands out: The debate is the earliest in US history by about three months, so it may have significantly more influence in shaping either candidate’s trajectory into November, especially among the 20% of voters who say they’re still undecided.

AD

Ultimately, the match-up “may be one of the more consequential in American history,” former Barack Obama strategist David Axelrod said.

[@portabletext/react] Unknown block type "cta", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop

Semafor Logo
AD