Putin admits Wagner was fully funded by Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin admitted Tuesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group — which orchestrated a short-lived rebellion against the Russian military — was “entirely” state-funded.

In a televised address, Putin said that the mercenary group, whose forces have fought in Ukraine, was given 86 billion rubles (approx. $1 billion) for its services between May 2022 and May 2023. The funding was allocated for in Russia’s annual budget, Putin said.

Many Russia watchers have long suspected that Wagner was fully financed by the state.