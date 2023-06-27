Expert Views: SCOTUS rejects independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the "independent state legislature theory," a once-fringe legal theory that would have prevented state courts from striking down election laws and maps passed by state lawmakers. The case originated out of North Carolina, where Republicans argued that the state Supreme Court shouldn't have been able to throw out Republican-drawn voting district maps.

The court issued the ruling on a 6-3 vote, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissenting.

We’ve curated insightful analysis from political and legal experts on what this means for the legal landscape ahead of the 2024 election.