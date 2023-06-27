'A weeble?': GOP 2024 hopeful Francis Suarez stumped by question about Uyghurs

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, appeared stumped by a simple question about the issue of Uyghur Muslims in China during a radio interview Tuesday.

During the 15-minute interview, talk show host Hugh Hewitt asked Suarez whether he will be talking about the Uyghurs, the ethnic minority in China’s Xinjiang region, during his campaign. (The U.S. has accused China of committing genocide in its crackdown of the Uyghurs, including through the use of detention camps.)

"The what?" Suarez responded to Hewitt's question, leading the host to repeat: "The Uyghurs."

"What’s a Uyghur?" Suarez said.

Hewitt said Suarez has "got to get smart on that."

At the end of the interview, Suarez joked that Hewitt gave him homework.

"I’ll look at what a, what was it, what did you call it, a weeble?" Suarez said, chuckling.

Hewitt corrected him and said: "You really need to know about the Uyghurs, mayor."

The interview ended with Suarez promising to "search Uyghurs," adding "I’m a good learner. I’m a fast learner."

In a statement to Semafor, Suarez said he "didn't recognize the pronunciation" Hewitt used, adding: "That's on me."

"Of course, I am well aware of the suffering of the Uyghurs in China. They are being enslaved because of their faith," Suarez said. "China has a deplorable record on human rights and all people of faith suffer there."