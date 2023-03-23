‘We are living in hell’: Witnesses set to highlight Uyghur repression before Congress

A woman who says she witnessed horrific physical abuse, rape, and forced sterilization while teaching at two detention camps in China’s Xinjiang region will testify before Congress this evening.

Qelbinur Sidik, a Chinese-language teacher who is an ethnic Uzbek and who was born in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, says she was recruited in 2017 to teach “illiterate” people and was brought to an all-male detention camp in Xinjiang.

“It is hard for me to remember all of the prisoners, but some of their faces haunt me,” Sidik will say, according to her opening testimony first obtained by Semafor. “One was a man, a former businessman, who already spoke excellent Chinese. As time went on, he began to get thinner and thinner, until one day, like several of my students, he vanished. A guard informed me that he had died of a urinary tract infection. I asked about his body. The guard said he didn’t know what happened to the bodies of students who died. It got harder and harder to keep track of my students, so many would disappear.”

Sidik will also tell the committee that she was forced to receive an IUD device and have a Chinese official, who harassed her, observe her family in their home while living in Xinjiang.

“Many people also do not understand that even outside the camps, we are living in hell,” she will say.