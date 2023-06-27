Moves on Goldman’s chess board

If Montag’s appointment is Solomon adding an ally to a board that’s turned against him (and there’s no evidence it has), it’s a strange choice. The two weren’t particularly close at Goldman, according to senior executives who know both men. They were in different divisions — Solomon in investment banking, Montag in trading — and Montag was in Japan for much of the time that Solomon, who joined Goldman in 1999, was on the rise.

If it’s a rebuttal to criticism that has percolated for months that Goldman’s board is weak, there are candidates who would add muscle without the baggage that Montag brings. At Bank of America, he was known as a tough boss who’s management style grated and who allowed what one lawsuit from a junior female employee called a “bro’s club” atmosphere.

Goldman, and Solomon, have battled some of that, too. The firm paid $215 million last month to settle a long-running gender-discrimination suit, and paid $12 million to settle a departing female partner’s claims of a sexist culture, a complaint that included one off-color remark by Solomon, Bloomberg reported. (I’ve confirmed the details.)

Though Solomon made diversity in the senior ranks a priority, a steady march of senior women out of the place — Katie Koch, Heather Miner, Margaret Anadu, Dina Powell, Jo Natauri — is starting to congeal into a narrative.

And his hard-driving approach to return-to-work — one shared by Montag, who kept a spreadsheet of employees working from home versus the office — bristled underlings.

AD

All of which makes Montag an odd choice at a time when Solomon’s style is grating on the firm’s workforce. Goldman’s 350-odd partners are as angsty as I’ve ever seen them, fuming about strategic blunders and a wrenching of Goldman’s culture from its clubby roots as a private partnership toward Solomon’s vision of a smooth-edged Fortune 500 company run by an imperial CEO.

You never know exactly what’s happening in a boardroom, but executives who’ve interacted with Goldman’s directors say they’ve gotten less pushback and engagement than in the past from this crew, which includes former CEOs like ArcelorMittal’s Lakshmi Mittal and DuPont’s Ellen Kullman, plus an ex-Navy admiral and Wellington executive.