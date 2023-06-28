‘His plan is my plan’: Trump says DeSantis copied his immigration strategy

Former President Donald Trump slammed his opponent, Ron DeSantis, over the Florida governor's immigration plan on Tuesday, saying during an interview aboard his plane that it was a copy of his own policy proposals.

“Well, his plan is my plan,” Trump told reporters from Semafor and ABC News. “I mean, he’s basically copied everything I said — catch and release, finish the wall.”

The former president also spoke about DeSantis calling for “deadly force” against migrants suspected of trafficking drugs, saying he’s already “done that” and “would do it” again.

“You have no choice,” Trump added, going on to say that drug dealers “kill on average 500 people during their lifetime” through the drugs they sell.