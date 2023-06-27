DOJ’s Epstein report slams prison bureau for letting ‘most notorious inmate’ die by suicide

A scathing report from the Department of Justice blamed negligence and misconduct by staff at the Bureau of Prisons for the suicide of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while reiterating that there is no evidence to suggest his death was a conspiracy.

"The combination of negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failure... all contributed to an environment in which arguably one of the BOP’s most notorious inmates was provided with the opportunity to take his own life," the DOJ's report said.

More importantly, the report said, the errors by prison staff deprived Epstein's "numerous victims, many of whom were underage girls at the time of the alleged crimes, of their ability to seek justice through the criminal justice process."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.