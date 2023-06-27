Congress’s ‘Mr. No’ takes heat for finally saying yes

Chief among Massie’s Republican critics these days is Russell Vought, the former Office of Management and Budget director under Trump who has become influential economic advisor to hardline conservatives. (He even enjoyed automatic approval for meetings with Massie himself).

“Your path to the dark side is now complete. You have become your enemy,” Vought tweeted at Massie last month. He later dubbed the deal the “McCarthy-Massie debt bomb.” When Massie shot back that Vought helped the Trump administration rack up $4.5 trillion in new debt, Vought suggested Massie should take a course in “Remedial American Government.”

“That was low-class I thought,” Massie said. “First time there was a hiccup, he’s decided everybody who's not on his side is a sellout, which is completely ridiculous. I would never say that about anybody in here based on one vote, or even three votes.”

Massie, a noted supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid, found himself in a separate feud this month with one of Twitter’s best known pro-Trump influencers, the pseudonymous account known as Catturd. The fight sprang up after Massie voted against a resolution censuring Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made about Trump and Russia. Massie later backed the measure, after a provision that would have fined Schiff $16 million was stripped. But not before Trump called for primary challenges to the 20 Republicans who opposed the original, and Catturd called Massie a “spineless traitor” to his 1.8 million followers. “Looks like I stepped on a cat turd,” the Congressman joked in response.

Massie told Semafor he’s heard relatively little from constituents about the issue. His office received about 35 angry phone calls from voters in his district about the issue; so far, he’s personally rung 25 of them back (“They were somewhat surprised I’d call them”), and says they’ve been satisfied with his explanation.

“There's the Twittersphere and there's reality,” he said. “They overlap a little bit but there's nobody walking around here with the name Catturd.”