Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

European heat wave pressures electricity grids

Jun 26, 2026, 7:47am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Heatwave in Paris.
Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Europe’s ongoing heat wave is piling pressure on its electricity system. Surging demand for air conditioning, with temperatures staying high into the evening when solar output falls, combined with the high-pressure system behind the heat wave stilling the air and limiting wind generation, have forced power networks to scramble.

Britain’s national grid issued, then retracted, a call for more power as the buffer between supply and expected demand grew tight; electricity prices hit $740 per megawatt Wednesday evening, up from $100 in the morning. In France, several nuclear plants went offline as they were unable to cool sufficiently. Germany and the UK are on track to see their highest June average electricity prices since the 2022 energy crisis, Bloomberg reported.

A chart showing global annual temperature anomalies.
Tom Chivers
AD