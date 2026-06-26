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A ‘casually horrifying, unexpectedly compassionate’ vision of British decline

Updated Jun 26, 2026, 10:32am EDT
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The End of Everything, by M. John Harrison.

The “best writer you’ve never heard of” offers in his latest novel a sci-fi vision of UK decline, in which globalization is only a memory, British relations with Europe have been “mislaid,” and humanity is beset by the “iGhetti,” a protoplasmic alien race that seems to have emerged from the world’s financial centers.

This is a formidable book,” a Financial Times reviewer wrote: “dusky, casually horrifying, unexpectedly compassionate.” Buy The End of Everything from your local bookstore.

Brendan Ruberry
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