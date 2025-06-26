Events Email Briefings
Trump says Gaza talks making ‘great progress’

Jun 26, 2025, 6:19am EDT
A photo of the devastation in Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said negotiators had made “great progress” toward a ceasefire deal in Gaza, adding that a final agreement was “very close.”

A senior Hamas official confirmed that peace efforts had intensified in recent hours. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced growing calls — including from members of his ruling coalition — to bring the fighting in the enclave to an end amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

However, Netanyahu has vowed to fight on until all remaining hostages being held in Gaza are returned, a position at odds with a group representing relatives of the captives. “The war in Gaza has run its course,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
