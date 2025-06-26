Events Email Briefings
Dollar wobbles as Trump clashes with Fed chair

Jun 26, 2025, 6:59am EDT
Jerome Powell.
Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

The dollar wobbled as US President Donald Trump once again hinted at replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The two have clashed over Powell’s reluctance to cut interest rates, with Trump calling the central bank chief a “very stupid person” in his latest broadside. While the Supreme Court has ruled the president is powerless to fire him, Trump may name a new chair early in a bid to undermine Powell, whose term has 11 months left to run, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump told a press conference Wednesday that he had “three or four people” in mind as his replacement. The dollar, already weakened by tariffs and policy uncertainty, fell to a three-year low on the row, the Financial Times reported.

Tom Chivers
