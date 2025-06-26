Anna Wintour to step down as editor of American Vogue

Anna Wintour, arguably one of fashion’s most influential figures, is stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years.

Wintour, who chairs the annual Met Gala and likely inspired Meryl Streep’s steely character in The Devils Wears Prada, has been synonymous with the iconic American magazine that she began leading in 1988.

She is widely credited for the now-standard practice of putting celebrities from outside fashion on magazine covers, and is heralded for setting style trends and identifying up-and-coming designers.

Wintour will stay on as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director, but the shift is “the surest sign that the company is considering succession plans for the inevitable post-Wintour era,” Business of Fashion wrote.