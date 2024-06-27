Vienna is the most livable city, again

Vienna held onto its title as the most livable city in the world, according to the latest Economist Intelligence Unit ranking.

The Austrian capital placed just ahead of Copenhagen and Zurich in the analysis, which bases its ranking on stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Canada and Australia’s major cities also performed especially well, while Japan’s Osaka was the only Asian city to make the top 10.

Globally, the average livability score increased marginally since last year, but flare-ups of civil unrest around the world “do not bode well for next year’s index,” The Economist wrote. Damascus placed last on the list, with a score of just 30.7 out of a possible 100.