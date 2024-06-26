US Supreme Court rules in favor of government in social media jawboning case

White House firewall may make pressure campaign unlikely

Source: Lawfare

The plaintiffs in this case had argued that the government mounted an organized campaign to pressure social media companies, but the Biden White House has taken specific measures to make that kind of pressure almost impossible, constitutional law scholar Justin Levitt argued in Lawfare. A policy to prevent staffers from talking with federal agencies about decisions involving specific firms may mean the fear that the administration could, for example, threaten antitrust action against social media companies if they don’t obey is overblown, Levitt wrote. This lawsuit hinged on presenting the government as a single entity, but the Biden administration has created “extensive firewalls” to enable enforcement agencies to act independently, he said.