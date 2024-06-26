SCOTUS seems positioned to allow emergency abortions in Idaho, document suggests

The US Supreme Court appears poised to allow doctors in Idaho to perform abortions in medical emergencies, despite the state’s strict restrictions on the procedure, according to a draft copy of a not-yet-released opinion from the court, viewed and obtained by Bloomberg.

The opinion reportedly briefly appeared on the court’s website as two other opinions were released on Wednesday. It is not the official document, and it’s not necessarily the final ruling of the court.

According to the document, the ruling as it reads now wouldn’t resolve the broader issue at the heart of the case; rather, it would reinstate a lower court order allowing hospitals in Idaho to perform emergency abortions, rejecting appeals by state Republican leaders.