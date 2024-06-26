Price of flying set to soar as airliners pass costs of sustainable fuel to passengers

It’s not clear whether sustainable aviation fuel will even reduce emissions

Sources: National Geographic , The New Yorker

While some studies show that sustainable aviation fuel can help reduce emissions of an aircraft by up to 90% compared to an aircraft that uses traditional fossil fuels, according to National Geographic, different types of sustainable aviation fuel can have different emissions profiles depending on how they’re produced. Flights also cannot run entirely on the cleaner fuel yet; and because most is produced using feedstock crops, environmental groups have argued that this perpetuates the loss of carbon sinks, like peatlands and forests, in favor of monocrop agriculture. Other types of low-emission fuels are being developed, but it could take years before they’re available. “In the near term, at least, there’s no way to markedly reduce aviation emissions without reducing aviation,” The New Yorker argued.