Former Bolivian president calls armed forces’ mobilization a ‘coup’

The News
Heavily armed troops took over the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, in what current President Luis Arce has condemned as “irregular mobilization” and former President Evo Morales described as a “coup.”
Soldiers led by a top general reportedly stormed the country’s presidential palace, Bloomberg reported.
Arce called on democracy to be protected.
AD
Know More
General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was among those who stormed the presidential palace, told a local news station that the military was expressing ”our dismay,” Reuters reported.
“There will be a new cabinet of ministers, surely things will change, but our country cannot continue like this any longer,” Zuniga said.