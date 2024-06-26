Brazil’s top court votes to decriminalize marijuana possession in move that could reduce prison numbers

Current drug law creates a ‘normative vacuum’

Sources: The Brazilian Report , Associated Press , Human Rights Watch

Brazilian drug law already states that jail sentences should be reserved for dealers — but it fails to distinguish possession for personal use from possession with intent to sell, creating a “normative vacuum” that has allowed decisions to be made across racial and class lines, a columnist argued in The Brazilian Report. Even when the Supreme Court establishes a maximum quantity of marijuana for personal use, that amount may remain only one determinant of whether a person is considered a dealer or a user, a legal expert told the Associated Press. Congress’ proposed amendment risks worsening the problem by differentiating users from dealers based on “factual circumstances… a vague provision that would be open to abuse,” Human Rights Watch has warned.