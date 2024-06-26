Biden to right a ‘historic wrong’ by pardoning US military personnel convicted of homosexuality

US President Joe Biden is on Wednesday expected to pardon American veterans who were convicted under a military law that banned gay sex.

The move would grant clemency to around 2,000 people charged under a code that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual acts between 1951 and 2013, before that section was repealed by Congress.

In a statement Wednesday, the president said he was “righting an historic wrong,” adding that “thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Some of these patriotic Americans were subject to court-martial, and have carried the burden of this great injustice for decades.”

AD

Officials said the pardon will allow veterans to apply for benefits that may have been withheld.