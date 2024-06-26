rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Marta Biino
Marta Biino
Jun 26, 2024, 7:14am EDT
North America

Biden to right a ‘historic wrong’ by pardoning US military personnel convicted of homosexuality

REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Joe Biden is on Wednesday expected to pardon American veterans who were convicted under a military law that banned gay sex.

The move would grant clemency to around 2,000 people charged under a code that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual acts between 1951 and 2013, before that section was repealed by Congress.

In a statement Wednesday, the president said he was “righting an historic wrong,” adding that “thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Some of these patriotic Americans were subject to court-martial, and have carried the burden of this great injustice for decades.”

AD

Officials said the pardon will allow veterans to apply for benefits that may have been withheld.

Semafor Logo
AD