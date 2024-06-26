South Africa’s ANC and DA negotiate minister roles in coalition

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s two biggest parties remain locked in negotiations over the makeup of a cabinet for their landmark coalition government after signs of tension came to the fore.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who leads the African National Congress, and Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen held talks on Monday, their second meeting in three days. The party leaders are working to flesh out an agreement between their two parties — historically rivals in South Africa’s legislature.

The DA has said it wants 11 ministers and for Steenhuisen to be Ramaohosa’s deputy president.

Two leaked letters, one from the DA’s federal chair Helen Zille to ANC secretary Fikile Mbalula, and a counter salvo from Mbalula, created a picture of warring partners going through their first serious public disagreement.

Zille insisted power had to be shared in proportion to each party’s vote proportion in the May 29 poll. Her party claimed 22% to the ANC’s 40%.

Two ANC officials told Semafor Africa that their party was opposed to giving the number of cabinet positions sought by Zille. Ramaphosa asked the DA to provide six names to be considered for inclusion in the cabinet, which is expected to be made up of 28 people, the sources said.