Fox replaces Tucker Carlson with Jesse Watters

Starting off Fox's primetime will be Laura Ingraham, whose show has been moved from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Sean Hannity will stay on at 9 p.m. while comedian Greg Gutfeld's show will move from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. News anchor Trace Gallagher will take over the 11 p.m. slot.

"The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Watters will continue to serve as a panelist on Fox's "The Five" before primetime hour.