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Ukraine’s biggest energy company betgoes green

Updated Jun 25, 2026, 8:31am EDT
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Solar power plant in Chornobyl.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Ukraine’s biggest energy company is moving renewables to the forefront of its plan to rebuild a more secure grid after four years of devastating attacks. In DTEK’s first energy transition plan, published this week, the company committed to entirely closing down its fleet of coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2035, and to boost its investment in wind, solar, batteries, and grids.

Diversifying the company’s assets from large, centralized, Soviet-era power plants to a much broader network of distributed, low-carbon stations will both allow it to meet a goal of reducing its full-scope carbon footprint 90% below 2023 levels by 2050, and make the system more resilient to future attacks by Russia, Chief Sustainability Officer Jeff Oatham told Semafor: “Energy security and energy transition are not things that Ukraine has to choose between.” The challenge is finance: Grid modernization alone will require at least $7 billion over the next decade, he said, and at the moment it’s nearly impossible to draw investment into the country without guarantees from foreign governments.

In DTEK’s first energy transition plan, published this week, the company committed to entirely closing down its fleet of coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2035, and to boost its investment in wind, solar, batteries, and grids
Tim McDonnell
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